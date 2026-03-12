Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $682.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.72. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.46 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 52.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidus Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: FDUS) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company (BDC) that provides specialized financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. Operated by Fidus Investment Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser, the company is regulated under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The firm focuses on structuring senior secured and unitranche loans, mezzanine debt and equity investments for established businesses across a range of industries.

