Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at KeyCorp

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Exagen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Exagen from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exagen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

XGN stock opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Exagen has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $70.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.88.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 108.93% and a negative net margin of 29.97%.The business had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exagen will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Exagen news, CEO John Aballi sold 15,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $56,826.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,022.38. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XGN. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Exagen by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Exagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Exagen in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exagen in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Record revenue, revenue beat and business highlights: Exagen reported Q4 and full?year 2025 results showing record total revenue, higher AVISE® CTD average selling price, and >11% annual test volume growth — evidence of operational momentum. Press Release

Record revenue, revenue beat and business highlights: Exagen reported Q4 and full?year 2025 results showing record total revenue, higher AVISE® CTD average selling price, and >11% annual test volume growth — evidence of operational momentum. Positive Sentiment: 2026 revenue target and commercial investment: Management set a FY26 revenue target of $70M–$73M and is expanding its sales force and product innovation cadence — a growth plan that supports medium?term upside if execution continues. Article

2026 revenue target and commercial investment: Management set a FY26 revenue target of $70M–$73M and is expanding its sales force and product innovation cadence — a growth plan that supports medium?term upside if execution continues. Positive Sentiment: Earnings call and materials available: Management discussed strategy and investments on the Q4 call; investors can review the transcript and slide deck for details on margin cadence and commercial progress. Earnings Highlights

Earnings call and materials available: Management discussed strategy and investments on the Q4 call; investors can review the transcript and slide deck for details on margin cadence and commercial progress. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 EPS in line with expectations: Exagen reported a ($0.20) EPS that met consensus while revenue modestly beat — mixed near?term financials (beat on revenue, still loss-making). Zacks

Q4 EPS in line with expectations: Exagen reported a ($0.20) EPS that met consensus while revenue modestly beat — mixed near?term financials (beat on revenue, still loss-making). Neutral Sentiment: Guidance slightly below street: FY26 revenue guidance ($70M–$73M) is modestly below the consensus (~$74M), creating uncertainty around near?term upside until execution is visible. (See Seeking Alpha coverage above.)

Guidance slightly below street: FY26 revenue guidance ($70M–$73M) is modestly below the consensus (~$74M), creating uncertainty around near?term upside until execution is visible. (See Seeking Alpha coverage above.) Negative Sentiment: Multiple analyst price?target cuts: Several firms cut PTs this week (Canaccord and KeyCorp lowered targets from $12–$15 to $10; Craig Hallum to $10; BTIG to $9), which reduces the near?term analyst valuation runway despite many keeping “buy”/”overweight” ratings. Analyst Notes BTIG/StreetInsider

Multiple analyst price?target cuts: Several firms cut PTs this week (Canaccord and KeyCorp lowered targets from $12–$15 to $10; Craig Hallum to $10; BTIG to $9), which reduces the near?term analyst valuation runway despite many keeping “buy”/”overweight” ratings. Negative Sentiment: Rising short interest: Short interest increased ~21% in February to ~1.07M shares (~5.4% of float) with a ~4 day cover — more shorting raises downward pressure and potential volatility. (Data reported 3/10/2026.)

Exagen Inc is a molecular diagnostics company focused on improving the detection and management of autoimmune diseases. Headquartered in the United States, the company develops, manufactures and markets laboratory tests designed to help clinicians address diagnostic challenges associated with complex connective tissue disorders.

The company’s flagship product portfolio, marketed under the Avise® brand, includes multi-analyte assays such as the Avise® Connective Tissue Disease (CTD) panel, Avise® Lupus panel and Avise® Sjögren’s panel.

