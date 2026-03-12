Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD) Price Target to $54.00

Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AD. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Array Digital Infrastructure from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Array Digital Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Raymond James Financial set a $53.00 target price on Array Digital Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Array Digital Infrastructure from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Array Digital Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Array Digital Infrastructure Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:AD opened at $48.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Array Digital Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.24 and a beta of 0.18.

Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. Array Digital Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Array Digital Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a $10.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Array Digital Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Array Digital Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $120,237,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Array Digital Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $97,366,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Array Digital Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $76,634,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Array Digital Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $51,720,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Array Digital Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $40,842,000. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Array Digital Infrastructure

Featured Stories

