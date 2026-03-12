Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND Position Trimmed by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 850,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525,170 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.79% of Floor & Decor worth $62,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FND. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,914,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,589,000 after buying an additional 1,872,892 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 26.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 922,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,982,000 after purchasing an additional 195,426 shares during the last quarter.

FND has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.24.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $58.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.60. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.72. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $93.93.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 4.45%.The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

