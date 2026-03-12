Capital Research Global Investors Sells 20,349 Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR $VIST

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its stake in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,642,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,349 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 2.53% of Vista Energy worth $90,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Vista Energy by 356.1% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 550,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 429,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,989,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,949,000 after purchasing an additional 171,718 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 653,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,245,000 after purchasing an additional 166,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after buying an additional 145,507 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Vista Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,247,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $53.20 target price on Vista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vista Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.55.

VIST stock opened at $59.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $64.00.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $719.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.81 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 29.06%. Research analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Energy (NYSE: VIST) is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in Mexico. The company operates through two primary segments: upstream exploration and production, and midstream and specialist services. By integrating both segments, Vista Energy seeks to capture value across the energy value chain, from field operations to the delivery of processed gas to industrial and power-generation customers.

In its upstream segment, Vista Energy holds interests in onshore gas fields in northeastern Mexico and shallow-water properties in the Bay of Campeche.

