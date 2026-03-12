Capital Research Global Investors Reduces Stake in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,656 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.28% of Constellation Brands worth $66,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in Constellation Brands by 341.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 713.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 572.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $149.92 on Thursday. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $126.45 and a 1 year high of $196.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.08 and its 200 day moving average is $144.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 64.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.91.

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on?premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply?chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

