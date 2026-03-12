Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $22,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $612,785,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,831,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 871.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 180,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,348,000 after purchasing an additional 162,050 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2,047.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 99,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,676,000 after purchasing an additional 94,759 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,069,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,593,971,000 after buying an additional 72,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock opened at $1,163.11 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52-week low of $1,146.69 and a 52-week high of $2,217.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,459.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,592.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.25. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.89% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FICO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,972.31.

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,810.00, for a total value of $2,581,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,240. This trade represents a 33.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total value of $638,367.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 344 shares in the company, valued at $422,304.72. This represents a 60.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,825 shares of company stock worth $4,657,565 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

