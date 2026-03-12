Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,166 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $38,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.6% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BR. Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.71.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $183.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.52 and a 200-day moving average of $220.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.71 and a 12 month high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 40.70%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.19%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total transaction of $48,727.80. Following the sale, the director owned 20,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,969. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.49 per share, with a total value of $1,030,797.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 142,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,787,953.24. The trade was a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

