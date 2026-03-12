First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 125.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,014,397 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 564,828 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $48,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Lab by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,809,723 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,003,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,565 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 176.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,125,910 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $580,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,788 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 67.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,242,304 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rocket Lab in the second quarter valued at $164,751,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 0.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,486,795 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,142,000 after purchasing an additional 16,329 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rocket Lab Trading Up 4.4%
Shares of RKLB opened at $71.96 on Thursday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of -194.48 and a beta of 2.20.
Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rocket Lab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rocket Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.92.
Get Our Latest Research Report on RKLB
Rocket Lab Profile
Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rocket Lab
- “This AI Giant is About to Go Bust”
- I tried out Elon Musk’s new AI tech — it floored me
- “I just bought 10,000 shares of a $5 stock…”
- Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
- Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.