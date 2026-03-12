Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $18,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,599,262,000. Canerector Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 20,412.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 13,332,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,964,188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,267,800 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 1,218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,723,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,330 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,983,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,008,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,567,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on RY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank Of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $165.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.11 and its 200 day moving average is $157.55. The company has a market cap of $230.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 1 year low of $106.10 and a 1 year high of $176.19.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $13.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 15.28%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 45.93%.

Royal Bank Of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) is a diversified financial services company and one of Canada’s largest banks. Founded in 1864 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the firm is now headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional clients through a network of branches, digital platforms and international offices.

RBC operates across several principal business segments including personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, investor and treasury services, capital markets, and global asset management.

