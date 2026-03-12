Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $17.37 Million Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,924 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $17,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,566,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,693,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,730,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,019,000 after purchasing an additional 468,405 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,794,000 after purchasing an additional 435,385 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,278,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 789,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,259,000 after buying an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $184,557.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,606.51. This trade represents a 16.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Gano sold 36,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $4,830,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,632,008.90. This represents a 20.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 42,590 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,987 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $129.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.36. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.23 and a 52 week high of $160.18.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $173.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $203.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.05.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research?driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine’s operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company’s lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

