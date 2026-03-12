Capital Research Global Investors Has $108.13 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips $COP

Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143,187 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.09% of ConocoPhillips worth $108,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,804,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,176 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $220,506,000 after purchasing an additional 298,245 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,996,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $188,842,000 after purchasing an additional 160,410 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 140,829 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 389,995 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $36,890,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Key Stories Impacting ConocoPhillips

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs added ConocoPhillips to its U.S. Conviction List — a high?profile institutional endorsement that can attract buyers and support the stock amid energy-market volatility. Read More.

Goldman Sachs added ConocoPhillips to its U.S. Conviction List — a high?profile institutional endorsement that can attract buyers and support the stock amid energy-market volatility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Heightened Middle East geopolitical risk (Iran’s new, harder?line supreme leader) is increasing supply?risk premiums that typically benefit large E&P names like COP. Read More.

Heightened Middle East geopolitical risk (Iran’s new, harder?line supreme leader) is increasing supply?risk premiums that typically benefit large E&P names like COP. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades, price?target increases and a solid dividend yield (annualized $3.36, ~2.9%) continue to underpin demand from income and institutional buyers. Read More.

Analyst upgrades, price?target increases and a solid dividend yield (annualized $3.36, ~2.9%) continue to underpin demand from income and institutional buyers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management is shifting emphasis from growth to cash?harvesting after the Marathon Oil deal; that can lead to higher buybacks/dividends but raises questions about long?term growth and deal economics. Read More.

Management is shifting emphasis from growth to cash?harvesting after the Marathon Oil deal; that can lead to higher buybacks/dividends but raises questions about long?term growth and deal economics. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: ConocoPhillips plans a ~ $2 billion divestiture of certain Permian assets as part of portfolio reshaping — a near?term reduction in asset base that could improve focus and cash conversion but may trim growth. Read More.

ConocoPhillips plans a ~ $2 billion divestiture of certain Permian assets as part of portfolio reshaping — a near?term reduction in asset base that could improve focus and cash conversion but may trim growth. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling from senior executives and a director (e.g., SVP Kelly Brunetti Rose and Director Timothy Leach) has drawn attention; large, disclosed sales can add short?term selling pressure and raise governance questions for some investors. Read More. Read More.

Recent insider selling from senior executives and a director (e.g., SVP Kelly Brunetti Rose and Director Timothy Leach) has drawn attention; large, disclosed sales can add short?term selling pressure and raise governance questions for some investors. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Louisiana is reportedly nearing a deal with ConocoPhillips over coastal erosion — potential settlement, remediation costs or reputational risk could be a longer?term liability for the company. Read More.

Louisiana is reportedly nearing a deal with ConocoPhillips over coastal erosion — potential settlement, remediation costs or reputational risk could be a longer?term liability for the company. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Today’s oil?price volatility — an earlier spike tied to Middle East tensions that later pulled back on strategic?reserve headlines — increases earnings and multiple uncertainty for upstream names. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Kelly Brunetti Rose sold 8,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,003,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,431.36. The trade was a 20.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.79, for a total value of $4,751,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 411,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,847,754.69. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 549,208 shares of company stock worth $52,070,430 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $117.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $144.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $122.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.21). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.