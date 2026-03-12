Brokerages Set PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) PT at $89.73

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.7333.

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PVH from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PVH from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on PVH in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PVH from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th.

NYSE PVH opened at $61.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.67. PVH has a 12 month low of $59.28 and a 12 month high of $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.98 and a 200-day moving average of $75.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PVH by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,786,000 after buying an additional 54,635 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in PVH by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,218,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,434,000 after buying an additional 145,430 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of PVH by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,127,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,595,000 after acquiring an additional 164,343 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 19.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,270,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,391,000 after acquiring an additional 210,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,197,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,273,000 after acquiring an additional 486,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH’s core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s and Olga.

PVH’s operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

