SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MWH. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SOLV Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SOLV Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SOLV Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded SOLV Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on SOLV Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.
- Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp upgraded SOLV to a “Strong?Buy” and published multi?year EPS forecasts (Q4 2025: $0.29; FY2025: $0.96; FY2026: $1.24; FY2027: $1.53), providing a bullish earnings trajectory that supports higher share valuations. MarketBeat: SOLV Energy (MWH)
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan initiated coverage on SOLV, increasing institutional visibility and potentially expanding the buyer base. SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Positive Sentiment: UBS and Jefferies also began coverage, adding more blue?chip analyst voices and research distribution that can lift liquidity and demand for the stock. UBS Group Initiates Coverage on SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH) SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group
- Positive Sentiment: Additional brokerages (TD Cowen, Wolfe Research, Robert W. Baird, Roth MKM) initiated coverage over the same window, signaling broadening analyst interest that often supports short?term upward price pressure. TD Cowen Begins Coverage on SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH) Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH)
- Neutral Sentiment: Market context: shares are trading higher with above?average volume and sit within a 12?month range roughly between $26.42 and $33.00 — the analyst activity is the most immediate catalyst, but execution against those EPS forecasts will determine medium?term upside.
- Neutral Sentiment: Media/analyst commentary (e.g., a positive write?up on Cantech Letter and a Zacks mention) amplify sentiment but are secondary to formal coverage/ratings from major brokers. This analyst loves SOLV Energy Zacks
SOLV Energy Company Profile
SOLV Energy (NASDAQ: MWH) is a renewable energy company that develops, constructs and operates solar and energy storage projects. The firm provides solutions aimed at reducing customers’ reliance on traditional grid power by pairing photovoltaic systems with battery storage where appropriate. SOLV’s activities are centered on delivering commercial-scale and distributed generation projects for business, institutional and public sector clients.
The company’s services encompass multiple phases of project delivery, including site assessment, system design, procurement, engineering and construction, and ongoing operations and maintenance.
