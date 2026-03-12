SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MWH. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SOLV Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SOLV Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SOLV Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded SOLV Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on SOLV Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MWH opened at $28.88 on Monday. SOLV Energy has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

SOLV Energy (NASDAQ: MWH) is a renewable energy company that develops, constructs and operates solar and energy storage projects. The firm provides solutions aimed at reducing customers’ reliance on traditional grid power by pairing photovoltaic systems with battery storage where appropriate. SOLV’s activities are centered on delivering commercial-scale and distributed generation projects for business, institutional and public sector clients.

The company’s services encompass multiple phases of project delivery, including site assessment, system design, procurement, engineering and construction, and ongoing operations and maintenance.

