Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New $545,000 Investment in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 107.0% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 4,716.7% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eric C. Scroggins sold 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $150,207.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,617.60. This trade represents a 6.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 1,791 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $176,932.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,021 shares in the company, valued at $989,974.59. This represents a 15.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALSN opened at $113.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.13 and a 200-day moving average of $96.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.11.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company’s products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison’s core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

