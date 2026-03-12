Magnetar Financial LLC Buys 51,109 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 502.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,109 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 12.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,741,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,073,000 after acquiring an additional 515,845 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Victory Capital by 4.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,612,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,931,000 after buying an additional 143,615 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,219,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,723,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,640,000 after buying an additional 79,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,523,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,652,000 after acquiring an additional 102,828 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $67.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.01.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $374.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.09 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 25.27%.Victory Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.16%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative investments. Serving institutional, intermediary and retail clients, the company delivers tailored solutions through active, research-driven portfolio management. Its product lineup includes traditional mutual funds, separately managed accounts, sub-advisory services and specialized strategies such as ESG-focused and municipal bond portfolios.

Founded in 1988, Victory Capital has expanded its capabilities via both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, integrating experienced investment teams to enhance its offerings in areas like smart beta, global equity and fixed income.

