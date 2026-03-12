Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Announces Earnings Results

Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Somero Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.51%.
Somero Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of SOM opened at GBX 210 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £113.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Somero Enterprises has a twelve month low of GBX 173 and a twelve month high of GBX 265. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 217.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 224.40.
About Somero Enterprises
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Somero Enterprises
- “This AI Giant is About to Go Bust”
- Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- I tried out Elon Musk’s new AI tech — it floored me
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Somero Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Somero Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.