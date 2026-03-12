Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Announces Earnings Results

Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Somero Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.51%.

Somero Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of SOM opened at GBX 210 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £113.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Somero Enterprises has a twelve month low of GBX 173 and a twelve month high of GBX 265. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 217.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 224.40.

Get Somero Enterprises alerts:

About Somero Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Somero provides industry-leading concrete-levelling equipment, training, education and support to customers in over 90 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Somero Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Somero Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.