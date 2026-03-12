David Croyle Purchases 14,805 Shares of Callan JMB (NASDAQ:CJMB) Stock

Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ:CJMB – Get Free Report) insider David Croyle acquired 14,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $26,056.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 789,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,056.80. This represents a 1.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CJMB opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Callan JMB Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 million and a PE ratio of -1.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Callan JMB stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ:CJMB – Free Report) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 3.79% of Callan JMB worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Callan JMB in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Callan JMB is a vertically integrated logistics and fulfillment company which provides thermal management logistics solutions to the life sciences industry through a combination of proprietary packaging, information technology and specialized cold chain logistics knowhow. We provide a system that utilizes advanced predictive technology to revolutionize the supply chain by guaranteeing the safety, effectiveness, and potency of every product handled to ensure product integrity, and to provide immediate response in time-sensitive industries while ensuring environmental responsibility.

