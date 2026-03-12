GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL) CFO Sells $34,721.55 in Stock

GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) CFO Aaron Freidin sold 655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $34,721.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 308,967 shares in the company, valued at $16,378,340.67. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aaron Freidin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GRAIL alerts:

On Monday, March 9th, Aaron Freidin sold 2,492 shares of GRAIL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $119,341.88.

On Monday, March 2nd, Aaron Freidin sold 9,573 shares of GRAIL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $480,277.41.

GRAIL Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of GRAIL stock opened at $46.33 on Thursday. GRAIL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.44 and a 12 month high of $118.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 5.18.

Institutional Trading of GRAIL

GRAIL ( NASDAQ:GRAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.33) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 million. GRAIL had a negative return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 277.46%. Analysts expect that GRAIL, Inc. will post -15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRAL. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in GRAIL by 200.0% in the third quarter. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of GRAIL by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,188,000 after buying an additional 126,576 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of GRAIL during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,320,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GRAIL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of GRAIL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $885,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on GRAL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GRAIL from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of GRAIL from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of GRAIL from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 price objective on shares of GRAIL in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GRAIL in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRAL

About GRAIL

(Get Free Report)

GRAIL, Inc (NASDAQ: GRAL) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the early detection of cancer through a multi-cancer blood test. Leveraging advances in next-generation sequencing, cell-free DNA (cfDNA) analysis and machine learning, GRAIL has developed the Galleri™ test, which aims to identify more than 50 types of cancer at their earliest stages. The company’s platform analyzes methylation patterns in circulating tumor DNA to pinpoint tumor presence and tissue of origin, enabling physicians to pursue timely diagnostic follow-up.

Founded in 2016 as a spin-out from Illumina, GRAIL established its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, with additional research and operations centers in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GRAIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRAIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.