ImageneBio (NASDAQ:IMA) Announces Earnings Results

ImageneBio (NASDAQ:IMA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

ImageneBio Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ IMA opened at $6.01 on Thursday. ImageneBio has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $67.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph P. Slattery acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,840. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ImageneBio

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImageneBio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of ImageneBio by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 24,067 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ImageneBio by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ImageneBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in ImageneBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on IMA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ImageneBio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Wedbush cut shares of ImageneBio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

About ImageneBio

ImageneBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for immunological and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product includes IMG-007, a non-depleting anti-OX40 mAb that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata. The company was formerly known as Ikena Oncology, Inc and changed its name to ImageneBio, Inc in July 2025. ImageneBio, Inc is headquartered in San Diego, California.

