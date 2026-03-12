Magnetar Financial LLC Grows Stake in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 471.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,221 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $223.66 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $258.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Republic Services from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Republic Services from $244.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.70.

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

