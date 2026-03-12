Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) CFO Sells $65,711.12 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) CFO Priya Gupta sold 10,172 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $65,711.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,530.84. This trade represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Archer Aviation Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE ACHR opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 19.89, a quick ratio of 19.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 3.10.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Inclusion in the federal eVTOL pilot program and broader FAA pilot tests across 26 states improves near?term operational pathways and boosted industry investor interest. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Archer Aviation this week:

A number of research firms recently commented on ACHR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Archer Aviation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 840.1% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation, Inc (NYSE: ACHR) is a California-based aerospace company developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to serve as sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Founded in 2018 by Adam Goldstein and Brett Adcock, Archer focuses on the design, development and certification of zero-emissions air taxis aimed at reducing traffic congestion in densely populated metropolitan areas. The company’s flagship prototypes, “Maker” and “Midnight,” have been engineered to deliver quiet, efficient short-haul flights with ranges of up to 100 miles per charge.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Archer operates a manufacturing facility in nearby Santa Cruz County and maintains research partnerships with automotive and energy companies, including a collaboration with Stellantis to integrate advanced battery systems.

