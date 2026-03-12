Prudent Man Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 45.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $5,099,644,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15,971.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,012,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969,110 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,155,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189,111 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 66.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,504,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,014,000 after buying an additional 2,195,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $5,858,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. This represents a 50.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,259,595.80. This trade represents a 25.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.8%

PG stock opened at $153.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $356.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.08. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $174.80.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.67%.

More Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 8th. TD Cowen cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.