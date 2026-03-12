Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Mama’s Creations from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Mama’s Creations from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Maxim Group set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Mama’s Creations from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mama’s Creations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mama’s Creations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Mama’s Creations Stock Performance

MAMA opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.26 million, a P/E ratio of 145.65 and a beta of 0.78. Mama’s Creations has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mama’s Creations will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mama’s Creations

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAMA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mama’s Creations by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mama’s Creations by 2.6% during the third quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Mama’s Creations by 4.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mama’s Creations by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mama’s Creations by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 45.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mama’s Creations Company Profile

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products. Its brands include MamaMancini’s, Creative Salads, and The Olive Branch. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

