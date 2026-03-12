Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Bought by LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc.

LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.4% of LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 279,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,458,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,949,000 after purchasing an additional 149,422 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,486,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,642,000 after purchasing an additional 239,518 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, MA Private Wealth boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 171,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $199.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $164.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $208.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.99.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

