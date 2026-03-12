Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. $ZTO

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 245.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,640 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 61.4% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 156.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 74.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $23.61 on Thursday. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of -0.20.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc is one of China’s leading express delivery companies, specializing in both domestic and cross-border parcel logistics. The company operates a technology-enabled network that connects shippers, independent pickup and delivery stations, regional sorting hubs and end customers. ZTO’s service portfolio includes standard express, heavy-weight parcel delivery, time-definite shipments and e-commerce logistics solutions tailored for online retailers and marketplaces.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Shanghai, ZTO has grown rapidly by leveraging a franchise-style operating model that engages a broad network of independent contractors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.