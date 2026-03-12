Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 6,052 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.15 and a 1 year high of $101.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.32 and a 200-day moving average of $100.28.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

