Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 2,017 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Cigna Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 709 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $344.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cigna Group from $374.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Cigna Group from $270.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.42.

Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $260.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $280.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $239.51 and a 52-week high of $350.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.27.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.53 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.64 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This is a boost from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $666,515.37. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,432,044.77. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $496,636.29. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,119.70. The trade was a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

