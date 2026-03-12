Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

MG has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a $16.00 price target on shares of Mistras Group in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mistras Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Mistras Group Stock Performance

Shares of MG opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.99 million, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07. Mistras Group has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $15.84.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.27 million. Mistras Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mistras Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mistras Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,667,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,098,000 after purchasing an additional 34,519 shares during the period. Weber Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in Mistras Group during the fourth quarter worth about $18,749,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,421,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,977,000 after buying an additional 78,340 shares in the last quarter. IES Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Mistras Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,660,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 643,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 219,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled asset protection solutions and services, with a primary focus on nondestructive testing (NDT), inspection, and monitoring of critical infrastructure and industrial assets. The company’s offerings span a wide range of techniques—such as ultrasonic testing, eddy current detection, magnetic particle inspection, radiography and acoustic emission—to help clients in energy, petrochemical, aerospace, manufacturing and other sectors identify and address potential failures before they occur.

In addition to traditional NDT services, Mistras delivers engineered materials solutions, including composite repairs and specialty coatings, along with predictive maintenance and condition monitoring programs.

