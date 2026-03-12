Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGI. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 72,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 0.7% in the second quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 57,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 26,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 197,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 152,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.
Alamos Gold Stock Performance
Shares of AGI opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $55.41.
Alamos Gold Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.76%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Desjardins initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.
Alamos Gold Profile
Alamos Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in North America. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties, and the management of operating mines. The company focuses on sustainable production practices and maintains a portfolio that spans both producing assets and advanced-stage development projects.
Alamos Gold operates multiple open pit and underground mines, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico.
