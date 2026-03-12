Magnetar Financial LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in SEI Investments Company $SEIC

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,601 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

SEI Investments stock opened at $79.64 on Thursday. SEI Investments Company has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.96.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 31.14%.The firm had revenue of $607.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 124.0%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.47%.

In other SEI Investments news, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,988,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,164 shares in the company, valued at $17,224,247.04. This trade represents a 28.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $326,960.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,282.54. This represents a 81.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI’s technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company’s core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

