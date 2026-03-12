Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,337 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $2,029,950,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 68.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,939,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,168,000 after buying an additional 791,077 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 112.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,410 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $469,467,000 after buying an additional 710,357 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe by 16.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,407,162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,705,043,000 after buying an additional 610,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 185.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 898,408 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $316,913,000 after buying an additional 583,275 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE opened at $273.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $244.28 and a one year high of $443.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.08.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

