Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires 48,087 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 807.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,087 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 395.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BJ. Melius Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $139.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $93.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.68 and a 12 month high of $121.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.21.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ’s features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ’s Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

