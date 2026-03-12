Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Position Increased by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,485 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $13,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 74.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC grew its position in Datadog by 4.6% in the third quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $988,629.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 340,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,550,147.89. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.81, for a total transaction of $2,496,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,688.40. This represents a 92.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 312,622 shares of company stock valued at $38,844,047. Company insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Datadog from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price target on Datadog and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Thirty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.62.

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Market momentum: DDOG has moved higher over the past week, drawing renewed investor interest and an estimated multi?billion dollar market?cap gain, which is reinforcing buyer momentum.

Product expansion into AI: Datadog launched its MCP Server to deliver secure, real?time observability for AI agent workflows — a direct product play into AI?native operations that can expand addressable use cases and stickiness.

Strategic partner: Cohesity announced an integration with Datadog to combine observability with automated data recovery for AI production environments — a partnership that supports enterprise?grade AI resilience and could broaden enterprise adoption.

Increased media/analyst attention (Zacks, Yahoo pieces) is driving visibility and trading flows but doesn't by itself change fundamentals; expect higher volume and volatility.

Reported short?interest figures in the feed show zero shares and NaN changes — this appears to be a data/reporting error and is unlikely to be a material driver of today's move.

Insider selling by CTO: Alexis Le?Quoc sold 53,541 shares (~$5.9M) in early March, trimming his stake ~10.9%; repeated sizable insider sales can weigh on sentiment even while the company posts product wins.

Director sale: Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares (~$2.5M) on March 9 — another insider disposition that can temper investor enthusiasm short term.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $127.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.74. The firm has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 411.26, a PEG ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $201.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $953.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

