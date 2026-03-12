Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Has $677,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the quarter. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $88,808,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 228.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 594,064 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $99,399,000 after buying an additional 412,967 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $2,017,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $1,318,150.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,614.57. This represents a 20.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,621,747.69. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $418.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $471.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.56. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $455.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

A number of analysts have commented on MU shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Micron Technology from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.14.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

