Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,910 Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 222,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Bank of America by 76.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 272,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,077,000 after buying an additional 118,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Bank of America by 13.0% during the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 5,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bank of America from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $48.50 on Thursday. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $348.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average of $52.51.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 307,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,362,000. The trade was a 21.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 227,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,357,614.86. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

