SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 1.0% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $2,165,899,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.3% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 82.0% in the second quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 27,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 155.9% in the third quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 47,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,014,000 after purchasing an additional 28,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,893,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total transaction of $1,797,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 35,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,222,221.19. The trade was a 6.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 7,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.90, for a total transaction of $6,130,517.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 46,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,236,946.70. The trade was a 14.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,950 shares of company stock worth $94,327,990. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $707.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $689.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $581.29. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $789.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $765.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Caterpillar from $735.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Evercore raised their price target on Caterpillar from $476.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $660.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.