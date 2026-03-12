Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Healthpeak Properties stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.58.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 2.52%.The company had revenue of $719.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.740 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,220.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 270.2% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DOC. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Evercore cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

