Magnetar Financial LLC Has $4.55 Million Position in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 379.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,609 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Amer Sports were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tabor Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 152,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,994 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the third quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 361.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 107,558 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 37.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Amer Sports by 106.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 23,617 shares in the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AS. Truist Financial set a $49.00 target price on Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research lowered Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amer Sports from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.12.

Amer Sports Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NYSE AS opened at $33.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.50. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $42.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.80.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.150 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.300 EPS. Analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Amer Sports

(Free Report)

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports’ portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc’teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.