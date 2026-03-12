Magnetar Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,587 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 22.2% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 717,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,289,000 after acquiring an additional 130,347 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 141,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 95,950 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 166,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 277.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 103,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 75,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,472,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,379,000 after purchasing an additional 231,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price objective on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

NYSE AXTA opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.90. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Axalta Coating Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems is a global leader in the development, manufacture and sale of liquid and powder coatings. The company’s product portfolio spans refinish coatings for the automotive collision repair market, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings for new vehicle production, and industrial coatings including electrodeposition (E-coat) and powder coatings for a variety of sectors such as architecture, heavy equipment and general industrial applications.

Tracing its roots to the 19th century and rebranded as Axalta following its separation from DuPont Performance Coatings in 2013, the company has built a presence in more than 100 countries.

