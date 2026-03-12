Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Director Sells $537,100.00 in Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) Director Georges Gemayel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $537,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 28,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,419.89. This trade represents a 26.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Georges Gemayel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Georges Gemayel sold 8,787 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $465,711.00.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SUPN stock opened at $53.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $59.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on SUPN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Craig Hallum set a $65.00 price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 532.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies. Since its founding in 2003, Supernus has focused on advancing treatments for neurological disorders, with an emphasis on improving patient quality of life through innovative dosage forms and sustained?release formulations.

The company’s marketed portfolio includes Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR, extended?release antiepileptic medications designed to maintain stable drug levels for seizure control, as well as Qelbree (viloxazine extended?release capsules), approved for the treatment of attention?deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in pediatric and adult patients.

