Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Bumble from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bumble from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bumble from $5.50 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bumble from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Bumble stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Bumble has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $8.64. The firm has a market cap of $320.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($4.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($4.34). Bumble had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 19.82%.The business had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bumble will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,127,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bumble by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,164,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820,205 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bumble by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,337,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,923 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Bumble during the third quarter worth approximately $6,013,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bumble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,516,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bumble Inc operates a technology platform designed to facilitate social and professional connections through its suite of apps, most notably the flagship Bumble dating app. The company’s core premise is to empower users—particularly women—to make the first move, helping to reshape traditional dating dynamics. In addition to its dating function, Bumble offers mode-switching features that allow users to find friends through “Bumble BFF” or pursue professional networking opportunities via “Bumble Bizz.”

Beyond the Bumble app, the company also owns and operates Badoo, a social discovery platform with a substantial global footprint, particularly in Europe and Latin America.

