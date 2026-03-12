Medtronic PLC $MDT Position Lifted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 113.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,191 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,234,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $117,579,000 after buying an additional 31,314 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 9,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 138,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,170,000 after acquiring an additional 54,898 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $1,308,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 401,868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $5,132,120.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,761.28. This trade represents a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $88.97 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $79.55 and a 12 month high of $106.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Medtronic from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.74.

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter?defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

