Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Invitation Home $INVH

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 52,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Invitation Home by 17.4% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 58,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 4.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,473,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,232,000 after purchasing an additional 66,133 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,657,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,292 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invitation Home by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Home by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,389,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Home Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Invitation Home stock opened at $25.20 on Thursday. Invitation Home has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.87.

Invitation Home Increases Dividend

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $685.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.00 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invitation Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $36.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Home has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

Invitation Home Profile

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

