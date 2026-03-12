Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $2.80 Million Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. $CHT

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,418 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 2.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 675,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,475,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,620 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 371,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,195,000 after purchasing an additional 41,823 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 317,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,793,000 after buying an additional 48,449 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after buying an additional 27,177 shares during the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chunghwa Telecom in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Chunghwa Telecom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.49. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $47.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.29.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 16.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. is the largest integrated telecommunications service provider in Taiwan, serving both consumer and enterprise customers across the island and through international telecommunications links. The company offers a full range of voice, data and multimedia services and operates as the incumbent fixed-line operator while also competing in mobile, broadband and enterprise markets. Its network footprint and traffic interchange capabilities support domestic communications and cross-border connectivity for carriers and multinational businesses.

Chunghwa Telecom’s product and service portfolio includes fixed-line telephony, mobile services (including 4G and 5G wireless access), broadband internet (DSL and fiber-to-the-home), and IPTV.

