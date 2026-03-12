SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) versus Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Head to Head Comparison

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) and Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SOPHiA GENETICS and Hims & Hers Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOPHiA GENETICS 1 0 2 0 2.33 Hims & Hers Health 1 13 3 0 2.12

SOPHiA GENETICS presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.56%. Hims & Hers Health has a consensus price target of $30.75, indicating a potential upside of 18.79%. Given SOPHiA GENETICS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SOPHiA GENETICS is more favorable than Hims & Hers Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

31.6% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of Hims & Hers Health shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Hims & Hers Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SOPHiA GENETICS and Hims & Hers Health”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOPHiA GENETICS $77.27 million 3.99 -$79.00 million ($0.51) -8.82 Hims & Hers Health $2.35 billion 2.51 $128.37 million $0.51 50.76

Hims & Hers Health has higher revenue and earnings than SOPHiA GENETICS. SOPHiA GENETICS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hims & Hers Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

SOPHiA GENETICS has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hims & Hers Health has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SOPHiA GENETICS and Hims & Hers Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOPHiA GENETICS -44.22% -50.60% -21.00% Hims & Hers Health 5.47% 22.48% 7.02%

Summary

Hims & Hers Health beats SOPHiA GENETICS on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific. SOPHiA GENETICS SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

