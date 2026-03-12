Analyzing Carlsmed (NASDAQ:CARL) and CapsoVision (NASDAQ:CV)

Carlsmed (NASDAQ:CARL – Get Free Report) and CapsoVision (NASDAQ:CV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carlsmed and CapsoVision”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Carlsmed alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carlsmed $50.51 million 6.19 -$29.63 million ($3.66) -3.20 CapsoVision N/A N/A N/A ($2.19) -2.42

Analyst Recommendations

CapsoVision has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carlsmed. Carlsmed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CapsoVision, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Carlsmed and CapsoVision, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carlsmed 2 0 3 0 2.20 CapsoVision 1 1 1 1 2.50

Carlsmed currently has a consensus target price of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 82.34%. CapsoVision has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.21%. Given Carlsmed’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Carlsmed is more favorable than CapsoVision.

Profitability

This table compares Carlsmed and CapsoVision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carlsmed -58.67% -72.60% -27.93% CapsoVision N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CapsoVision beats Carlsmed on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carlsmed

(Get Free Report)

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company pioneering AI-enabled personalized spine surgery solutions with a mission to improve outcomes and decrease the cost of healthcare for spine surgery and beyond. We are focused on becoming the standard of care for spine fusion surgery. The aprevo Technology Platform consists of artificial intelligence (“AI”)-enabled software solutions, and interbody implants that we custom design for each patient’s unique pathology and vertebral bone topography, and single-use surgical instruments (the “aprevo Technology Platform”). The aprevo Technology Platform was designed to address the limitations of traditional spine fusion surgery and aims to optimize patient outcomes and reduce the need for revision surgeries. By providing personalized surgical plans and interbody implants for custom vertebral fit that are powered by AI-enabled, outcomes-based algorithms, the aprevo Technology Platform supports surgeons in achieving proper spinal alignment for patients with degenerative disc disease (“DDD”), which can improve clinical outcomes and reduce the likelihood of revision surgeries. We currently market the aprevo Technology Platform for lumbar spine fusion surgery, and we are further developing the aprevo Technology Platform for use in cervical spine fusion surgeries, which we expect to commercialize in 2026. DDD is the progressive breakdown of spinal discs that are interposed between vertebrae to provide mobility and shock absorption. The disease occurs naturally with age and can be accelerated by factors such as injury, repetitive loading, obesity, or genetic predisposition. Adult spinal deformity (“ASD”) is a more severe form of DDD and is a condition where the spine has systematic structural abnormalities and/or abnormal curvature often affecting multiple levels of the spine. These conditions often cause a loss of disc height and spine function, and lead to chronic pain, disability, and other chronic spinal pathologies, significantly impacting patients’ lives. As the conditions progress and patients experience debilitating pain or disabilities, surgical intervention may become necessary. One study estimated that the overall prevalence of diagnosed DDD was 27.3% for individuals over the age of 65, and increased with age (Parenteau et al., 2021). Non-surgical interventions are typically the first line of treatment for DDD and are aimed at managing symptoms and slowing disease progression without invasive procedures. When non-surgical treatments fail to alleviate debilitating symptoms or disabilities, surgical interventions may become necessary. The most common surgical intervention and current standard of care is traditional spine fusion, which we define as a spine fusion procedure with stock implants that are fixed in size and shape. According to the SmartTRAK Report, there will be approximately 445,200 lumbar fusion surgeries and approximately 372,600 cervical fusion surgeries performed in the United States in 2025. Despite its wide adoption, we believe traditional spine fusion surgery has several limitations and can lead to poor clinical outcomes. First, traditional spine fusion often lacks robust pre-operative planning, relying on two-dimensional (“2D”) imaging without advanced tools, such as three-dimensional (“3D”) modeling. This limits the surgeon’s ability to plan for optimal correction. Second, the stock implants that are used during surgery are largely symmetric in shape and only come in pre-defined dimensions, which often fail to match the unique anatomy of each patient and can lead to unpredictable alignment. During the surgery, the surgeon must visually choose the correct stock implant from dozens of options, which involves a prolonged trialing process, and which we believe elevates the risk of secondary complications. Finally, post-operatively, there is no integrated means for reconciling achieved outcomes against surgical objectives and utilizing these insights systematically to improve future surgical plans. As a result of these limitations, traditional spine fusion surgery can fail to achieve proper alignment, leading to post-operative complications and increasing the likelihood of revision surgery. Recent publications on traditional spine fusion report rates of revision surgery for mechanical complications between 14% and 32% over a mean postoperative period of one to two years in ASD patients (Kent et al., 2024). We believe that these limitations and poor clinical outcomes not only impair patients’ health and quality of life but also impose a significant economic burden on the healthcare system with the direct and indirect costs of a revision surgery frequently exceeding $100,000 (Raman et al., 2018). The aprevo Technology Platform represents an end-to-end, integrated digital technology platform designed to deliver better surgical results, reduce the need for revision surgery, and improve long-term outcomes. The aprevo Technology Platform is the first available solution to provide personalized digital surgical plans and the accompanying aprevo interbody implants that are tailored to each patient’s unique pathology and vertebral bone topography. Our pre-operative planning software utilizes standard-of-care diagnostic imaging in combination with our AI-enabled algorithms to develop personalized digital surgical plans, allowing us to design aprevo interbody implants for each patient’s unique pathology and anatomy. Additionally, the aprevo Technology Platform supports the collection of post-operative data to inform our digital surgical planning process. The aprevo Technology Platform is 510(k) cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) and commercially available in the United States for lumbar interbody fusion surgeries. Procedures using our aprevo interbody implants are covered by Medicare, Medicare Advantage, and commercial payors; these are generally mapped to MS-DRG codes that provide for premium reimbursement for most spine fusion surgeries that utilize aprevo interbody implants relative to those that use stock implants. We believe this also helps drive surgeon adoption while also supporting patient access to our patient-centric technology. While our current commercial focus is on the U.S. market, we plan to engage in market access initiatives for strategic international regions. We are also developing our aprevo Technology Platform for use in cervical spine fusion surgeries, and in July 2025 successfully completed the first in-human personalized cervical procedure in the United States using our aprevo Technology Platform. In November 2024, we received FDA 510(k) clearance for our aprevo interbody implants for cervical interbody fusion surgeries after previously receiving FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for this technology. In 2025, we plan to continue to build our aprevo Technology Platform for cervical fusion procedures by pursuing additional clearances for advancements to our cervical software platform and our personalized plating solutions. However, there is no guarantee that our cervical software platform and our personalized plating solutions will obtain FDA clearance on the expected timeline, or at all. Assuming we get the necessary additional clearances, we expect to commercialize the aprevo Technology Platform for cervical fusion surgery in 2026. In April 2025, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”) announced proposed ICD-10-PCS (“X-codes”) for the use of custom-made anatomically designed fusion devices for cervical spine fusion surgeries. While there is no guarantee that this proposal will be approved in its current form, if approved in the CMS Final Rule, these X-codes will identify claims that are eligible for hospitals to receive NTAP of up to $21,125 per cervical spine fusion procedure. We estimate there is a total addressable market of approximately $13.4 billion for our aprevo Technology Platform in the United States, based on our current average selling price and the approximately 445,200 lumbar fusion surgeries that are expected to be performed in the United States in 2025, according to the SmartTRAK Report. Our total addressable market is the total overall revenue opportunity that we believe is available for the aprevo Technology Platform in the United States if we achieve 100% market share for lumbar fusion surgeries and is not a representation that we will achieve such market share. We estimate there are approximately 4,000 surgeons across the United States whose patients could benefit from using the aprevo Technology Platform (Moore et al., 2021). As of March 31, 2025, 177 surgeon users had completed one or more procedures using the aprevo Technology Platform, compared to 103 surgeon users as of March 31, 2024. As of June 30, 2025, 199 surgeon users had completed one or more procedures using the aprevo Technology Platform, compared to 116 surgeon users as of June 30, 2024. We believe this suggests ample opportunity to grow our surgeon user base and further penetrate the market by capturing more surgeons across the United States. — We market and sell the aprevo Technology Platform to hospitals through a combination of our direct sales team and independent sales agents. Our direct sales team consists of Area Business Directors, Regional Sales Directors, Account Managers, and Strategic and National Account leadership, who are primarily responsible for selling the aprevo Technology Platform to surgeons and working with hospitals to secure product approval. They are also responsible for recruiting independent sales agents that cover each surgery, generating leads, and training clinics. We plan to grow our commercial infrastructure, including both our direct sales team and our number of independent sales agents, and expand various market access initiatives, including utilizing medical education programs and surgeon training at top academic institutions. A large body of evidence supports the clinical benefits of the aprevo Technology Platform for spine fusion, including seven peer-reviewed clinical data publications and 12 peer-reviewed clinical data abstracts. Across the various studies and publications, the aprevo Technology Platform has shown favorable results in two of the most critical success measures in spine fusion surgery: (1) achieving proper post-operative alignment and (2) obviating the need for revision surgery due to implant related complications. We continue to develop our growing base of clinical and patient reported outcomes to serve as evidence of the aprevo Technology Platform’s value to all key stakeholders, including patients, clinicians, hospitals, and payors. For example, we are currently conducting a 338-patient study, our COMPASS Registry, to track clinical outcomes from procedures using the aprevo Technology Platform in both DDD and ASD patients. Based on interim data from the first 67 ASD patients in our COMPASS Registry, these patients demonstrated improved alignment and reduced mechanical complications post-operatively, with a revision rate of 1.5% at one-year follow-up that were attributable to mechanical complications unrelated to the aprevo interbody implant (Kent et al., 2024). We have experienced sequential quarterly and annual revenue growth driven primarily by growth in our surgeon user base and increased utilization by our existing surgeon users. Our principal executive offices are located in Carlsbad, CA.

About CapsoVision

(Get Free Report)

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company that develops advanced imaging and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies that are deployed in our capsule endoscopy solutions to identify abnormalities of the gastrointestinal (“GI”) tract for diagnostic and screening purposes. We developed our first capsule endoscope system, currently comprising the CapsoCam Plus single-usecapsule and the CapsoCloud and CapsoView software, to panoramically visualize the small-bowel mucosa to investigate abnormalities such as obscure GI bleeding and Crohn’s disease. The capsule acquires and stores video images in onboard memory while moving through the GI tract, and the software component allows healthcare providers to view the video retrieved from the capsule—either by streaming it from the cloud, where it is securely stored, to anywhere, at their convenience, using our CapsoCloud software, or downloading it from the capsule themselves and reviewing it in our CapsoView software. The CapsoCam is a wire-free capsule endoscopy solution, eliminating patient-worn data recorders and providing clinicians a zero-capex, maintenance-free, flexible, and scalable workflow. The CapsoCam Plus is classified as a Class II device and has received FDA marketing authorization through the 510(k)-clearance process. We are (i) in the process of updating CapsoCam Plus to add our self-developed AI assisted reading technology and (ii) targeting related FDA 510(k) and EU submissions in the second half of 2025 and clearance of the updated capsule by the end of 2025, with commercialization shortly thereafter. Our AI assisted reading tools detect and highlight suspected abnormalities for a clinician, reducing their time to review the video and making capsule endoscopy more financially attractive to their practice. Our 510(k) submission and FDA review thereof may be delayed and we may not receive 510(k) clearance from the FDA on a timely basis or at all. We began sales of our small-bowel capsule system to our provider customers (i.e., primarily gastroenterologists practicing in clinics and/or hospitals) both internationally (in 2012) and in the U.S. (in 2017) through our global sales and marketing team. In the U.S., we sell to customers directly. Internationally, we sell both directly and through qualified exclusive distributors in specified regions. Our largest international markets (based on shipping destination) are France, Germany, and Canada. In 2023, we established a direct sales team in Germany to better serve our customers and strengthen our market presence in this key market. We plan to (i) further grow our existing sales and marketing team to increase small-bowel-related sales and (ii) leverage our existing sales and marketing team to sell future product additions to our GI-tract capsule endoscopy solution. Our revenue has increased in each year since we began U.S. direct sales in 2020. Our revenues for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2024 totaled approximately $9.8 million and $11.8 million, respectively, representing a year-over-year growth of approximately 21%. Our revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2025 totaled approximately $2.5 million and $2.8 million, respectively, representing a year-over-year growth of approximately 12%. The primary driver for our revenue growth was an increase in the number of CapsoCam Plus capsules sold: an increase of 19% from 2023 to 2024 and 11% from the three month period ended March 31, 2024 to the three month period ended March 31, 2025, with an increase in unit sales of 26% in the U.S. and 4% internationally from 2023 to 2024 and 10% in the U.S. and 13% internationally from the three month period ended March 31, 2024 to the three month period ended March 31, 2025. In 2023 and 2024, international sales accounted for 26% and 23% of total revenue. In the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2025, international sales accounted for 23% of total revenue. As of March 31, 2025, our small bowel capsule has been used in more than 135,000 patients worldwide and for 2024 our customer retention rate was approximately 90%. All of our revenues to date have been, and in the near-term will continue to be, generated from CapsoCam Plus related sales for the small bowel; and our ability to grow our small-bowel-related revenue is subject to our ability to successfully and timely execute related elements of our revenue growth strategy, including being able to compete effectively against our competitors (including those with an existing FDA-cleared product and that have established a market presence). To expand beyond small-bowel-related sales, we are developing our next pipeline capsule endoscope product, CapsoCam Colon. Our CapsoCam Colon capsule (i) leverages CapsoCam Plus’s existing capsule design with its panoramic view and (ii) incorporates both our self-developed AI to automatically detect polyps in the video and our polyp-size measurement tool enabled by a 3D sensor in the capsule (polyp size being highly correlated with a polyp’s risk of becoming cancer). Based on our current regulatory development plan, we are targeting CapsoCam Colon revenues beginning, in the U.S., in the second half of 2026 after receiving FDA 510(k) clearance, and in the EU, in early 2027 after receiving a CE Mark, of our second generation of CapsoCam Colon system, designed with a larger field of view and better image quality to improve accuracy, and which would be classified as a Class II device. We recently submitted our 510(k) for the first generation of our CapsoCam Colon. FDA review of our 510(k) submissions may be delayed and we may not receive 510(k) clearances from the FDA on a timely basis or at all. Longer term, we believe our CapsoCam family of products, incorporating our panoramic imaging solution, can be adapted to address new GI medical indications. Potential new medical indications include esophageal medical conditions (such as esophageal varices and Barrett’s esophagus) and pancreatic cancer. We plan to commence feasibility studies of CapsoCam’s accuracy in (i) screening esophageal varices (i.e. enlarged blood veins in the esophagus) in cirrhotic patients with portal hypertension in the second half of 2025 and (ii) detecting abnormalities indicative of cancerous and precancerous pancreatic neoplasia (abnormal cell growth) in the first half of 2026, in each case, subject to timely availability of sufficient funding and liquidity and/or potential adjustment of our clinical development priorities. Our ability to pursue our growth strategies is subject to our ability to timely and successfully meet our cash and liquidity needs (through this offering, cash generated from operations and the issuance of additional equity securities or borrowings). These efforts may be adversely impacted by our history of operating losses, accumulated deficit, and substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern qualification as stated in the footnotes to our financial statements. We were incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware on August 1, 2005, under the name “Capso Vision, Inc.” and changed our name to CapsoVision, Inc. on May 31, 2016. Our principal executive office is located in Saratoga, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.