Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

BBVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE BBVA opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 17.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, SG Trading Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,812,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) is a Spanish multinational financial services group headquartered in Bilbao, Spain. The bank traces its roots to several historic regional banks and was formed through a series of mergers that consolidated its position as one of Spain’s largest banking groups. BBVA operates as a universal bank offering a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

BBVA’s core businesses include retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, private banking and wealth management, asset management, and insurance.

