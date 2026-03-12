Esam Elashmawi Sells 2,360 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) SVP Esam Elashmawi sold 2,360 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $213,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 163,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,815,195.47. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $90.80 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $108.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,542.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.78.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $145.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.18 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 0.59%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.64.

Key Headlines Impacting Lattice Semiconductor

Here are the key news stories impacting Lattice Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brokerages maintain an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and several firms have raised price targets recently, supporting investor confidence and potential buying interest. Analyst Coverage

Brokerages maintain an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and several firms have raised price targets recently, supporting investor confidence and potential buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Lattice won Embedded Computing Design’s “Best in Show” at embedded world 2026 for its PQC?ready MachXO5?NX TDQ FPGA (quantum?resistant crypto). The award increases product credibility in security?sensitive markets and may aid future sales. Award Announcement

Lattice won Embedded Computing Design’s “Best in Show” at embedded world 2026 for its PQC?ready MachXO5?NX TDQ FPGA (quantum?resistant crypto). The award increases product credibility in security?sensitive markets and may aid future sales. Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell ~21% in February (to ~5.76M shares, ~4.3% of float). Less short exposure reduces a source of selling pressure and can support rallies if sentiment turns positive.

Short interest fell ~21% in February (to ~5.76M shares, ~4.3% of float). Less short exposure reduces a source of selling pressure and can support rallies if sentiment turns positive. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership is very high (reported near ~98%), which tends to reduce volatility from retail flows but can also concentrate directional moves when institutions rebalance.

Institutional ownership is very high (reported near ~98%), which tends to reduce volatility from retail flows but can also concentrate directional moves when institutions rebalance. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling: multiple senior executives (CEO, CFO, CAO and several SVPs) disclosed sales on March 9–10 totalling several thousand shares each (low single?digit % reductions per insider). Concentrated executive sales are weighing on sentiment and likely account for near?term selling pressure. Representative filings: SEC filing for CEO sale. Insider SEC Filing

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

Featured Stories

