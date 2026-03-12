Esam Elashmawi Sells 2,360 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) SVP Esam Elashmawi sold 2,360 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $213,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 163,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,815,195.47. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance
Shares of LSCC opened at $90.80 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $108.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,542.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.78.
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $145.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.18 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 0.59%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Key Headlines Impacting Lattice Semiconductor
Here are the key news stories impacting Lattice Semiconductor this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Brokerages maintain an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and several firms have raised price targets recently, supporting investor confidence and potential buying interest. Analyst Coverage
- Positive Sentiment: Lattice won Embedded Computing Design’s “Best in Show” at embedded world 2026 for its PQC?ready MachXO5?NX TDQ FPGA (quantum?resistant crypto). The award increases product credibility in security?sensitive markets and may aid future sales. Award Announcement
- Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell ~21% in February (to ~5.76M shares, ~4.3% of float). Less short exposure reduces a source of selling pressure and can support rallies if sentiment turns positive.
- Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership is very high (reported near ~98%), which tends to reduce volatility from retail flows but can also concentrate directional moves when institutions rebalance.
- Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling: multiple senior executives (CEO, CFO, CAO and several SVPs) disclosed sales on March 9–10 totalling several thousand shares each (low single?digit % reductions per insider). Concentrated executive sales are weighing on sentiment and likely account for near?term selling pressure. Representative filings: SEC filing for CEO sale. Insider SEC Filing
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.
The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.
