Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

Get Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EMBJ

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Stock Down 1.1%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

Shares of NYSE:EMBJ opened at $65.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average of $65.46. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the 4th quarter worth $68,460,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 4th quarter worth about $28,696,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,288,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the second quarter valued at about $11,046,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 20.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 970,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,644,000 after purchasing an additional 166,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

(Get Free Report)

Embraer SA (NYSE:EMBJ), legally known as Embraer – Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica SA, is a global aerospace company headquartered in São José dos Campos, Brazil. The company designs, develops, manufactures and sells commercial, executive, defence and agricultural aircraft. Embraer’s product portfolio includes the popular E-Jets family for regional and short-haul carriers, the advanced E2 series, a range of business jets under the Phenom, Legacy and Praetor brands, the A-29 Super Tucano military trainer and light attack aircraft, the C-390 Millennium multi-mission transport platform, and the Ipanema agricultural aircraft.

Embraer’s commercial aviation segment focuses on regional airlines and air taxi operators, offering aircraft that seat between 70 and 150 passengers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.